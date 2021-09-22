Integrated command and control centre works to be over by May next year

The facility is being established on the premises of Erode Corporation office at a cost of ₹4.75 crore

The work to establish a ₹ 4.75-crore Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) on the premises of Erode Corporation office is expected to be completed by May next year.

Under the Smart City Mission projects, the civic body is implementing the underground sewerage scheme, dedicated water supply scheme, solid waste management and other projects. The Centre will serve as an integrated point where all the real-time data related to water supply and disruptions, movement of garbage collection vehicles, faulty street lights, traffic congestion on roads, leakages in pipelines, pumping of raw water and distribution to all the reservoirs and 60 wards will be monitored.

Officials said that the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition system would help technicians operate, monitor pumping of water to the tanks and distribution to public. The system would be integrated to the centre and officials would be able to switch off and on the motors and control the water distribution in all the wards. In solid waste management, the system would help monitor movement of lorries, diesel usage and disposal at the compost yard. A giant screen would be installed at the first floor of the centre, where data related to all these services will be monitored by officials. The civic body has asked the public to register their complaints/grievances related to its services through a Whatsapp number. The status of each complaint would be monitored at the centre and steps taken, they added.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu the project is expected to be completed by the end of May next year.