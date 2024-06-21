An integrated bus terminus for Coimbatore remains a distant dream with the State Government delaying its decision on what to do with the buildings that have been constructed in Vellalore.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was during the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) regime, former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced the construction of an integrated bus terminus on a sprawling 61.62 acre at Vellalore. The ₹1.68-crore project was to come up with ₹84 crore funding by the Coimbatore Corporation and an equal share by the State Government.

The Corporation constructed compound wall, shops and bus bays. In the meantime, the State witnessed change of guard and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) came to power. The project was stopped by the DMK government citing lack of approach roads. For the last three years, the buildings are lying in disuse.

ADVERTISEMENT

At present, the city has seven bus stands namely Gandhipuram moffusil bus stand, Gandhipuram town bus stand, State Express Transport Corporation bus stand, Omni bus stand, Ukkadam bus stand, Singanallur bus stand, Mettuppalayam Road bus stand. This leads to entry of lot of buses and the city roads are chocked. Especially with flyover work in progress on Avinashi Road, it takes more than an hour for vehicles to cross the stretch to reach the four-lane bypass at Neelambur.

Mohan of Podanur had written to the Chief Minister’s Cell regarding the Vellalore bus terminus, and from there it was forwarded to the Chief Engineer of the Coimbatore Corporation, who has responded saying that the State Government has to decide on whether to go ahead with the construction of the bus stand at Vellalore, or to shift it to another location.

The previous Corporation Commissioner M. Pratap and the present Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran say that a final call on the bus stand will have to be taken by the State Government.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.