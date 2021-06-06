Integrated bus stand work at Vellalore stopped

The ₹- 168 crore integrated bus stand work that the Coimbatore Corporation had started at Vellalore in January 2020 has come to a halt, thanks to various obstacles including the COVID-19 pandemic.

The work came to a complete halt more than a fortnight ago after the workers left the construction site because of the increase in COVID-19 cases, said the Corporation sources. To be precise, after the State Government imposed fresh lockdown on May 10, work came to a halt. Since then, there had been no progress as the government kept extending lockdown while and tightening the restrictions.

Now, the government had permitted construction activity provided workers were at the construction site but this was unlikely to change the status quo as far as the integrated bus stand project was concerned because the Corporation was yet to clear the due of the contract company that had taken up the project, mobilise funds and clear a legal tangle.

Of the ₹- 168 crore estimated for the bus stand, the Corporation was 50% and the rest was the government’s. When the Corporation approached the government, it was told to first spend its share.

As for its share, the Corporation had planned to avail of loan from the Central government’s Housing and Urban Development Corporation but it could not because of the legal tangle, the sources said. The Corporation had planned to pledge the land where it was building the bus stand as collateral security for the loan but when it went into the land records it found that a part of the land was in the name of another government agency.

Though the Corporation identified the issue sometime in January this year it had not been able to get the things sorted out until now. All those put together delayed the completion of the project, the sources added.

With the change in government in the State, the high COVID-19 positive cases in the city drawing the civic body’s attention and its financial woes, it appeared that the Corporation would not be able to resolve the problems in the near future, the sources added.