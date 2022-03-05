Insurance employees in Salem protest against selling LIC shares

Members of Insurance Corporation Employees’ Union staged a dharna in front of the Collectorate here on Saturday condemning the Central government’s move to sell shares of Life Insurance Corporation.

The Union along with various other organisations staged protests demanding the Centre to withdraw its move to sell shares of LIC. Salem MP S.R. Parthibhan led the protests here. The protesters complained that the Centre was selling off profit-making Public Sector Undertakings and LIC was recent in the line.

The protesters said the LIC was a huge contributor to nation’s growth and its shares should not be sold to private players. They said nationwide protests would be conducted on the day when LIC’s shares would be listed in stock exchange.