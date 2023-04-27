Insurance company told to pay ₹1.13 lakh to a customer in Namakkal

April 27, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - Salem

The Namakkal District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC) on Thursday ordered an insurance company to pay ₹1.13 lakh to a customer for rejecting his medical claim.

J. Ravi (33) of New Colony in E. Kattur, near Komarapalayam in Namakkal district, had filed a case with the DCDRC in 2018 against a medical insurance company.

In the complaint, Mr. Ravi alleged that he took a health insurance policy by paying ₹1,753 in premium from a private company in September 2016. In August 2017, he became ill and was admitted to private hospitals in Komarapalayam and later in Erode.

After being discharged from the hospital, Mr. Ravi approached the insurance company to claim the bill. But the company rejected his claim, stating that he had not been admitted to the hospital as an inpatient for 24 hours.

The DCDRC sent notices to the insurance company’s head office in Hyderabad and branch office in Erode. But they did not respond to the notices. Following this, the DCDRC verified the documents and evidence produced by Mr. Ravi and concluded the argument last week.

On Thursday, commission president V. Ramaraj, in his order, said that through the documents produced by the complainant, it was proved that Mr. Ravi was admitted to the hospital for more than 24 hours as an inpatient and directed the insurance company to pay ₹1.13 lakh, including ₹1 lakh for mental agony and ₹13,353 for medical expenses. The order also directed the insurance company to pay the amount with 9% interest from August 2017 until the payment is made.