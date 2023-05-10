Insurance company asked to settle insurance coverage of ₹16 lakh to lorry owner in Namakkal

May 10, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - NAMAKKAL

The Namakkal District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC) has asked the insurance company to pay ₹16 lakh to a lorry owner for failing to settle insurance coverage for the vehicle that went missing.

P. Chandrasekaran (55) of Salem Road in Namakkal Town runs a transport company. In June 2019, his driver parked a lorry at Sankari and went home. Later, the lorry was reported missing and Mr. Chandrasekaran informed the branch office of the New India Assurance Company Limited in Salem, with whom he had taken insurance coverage for the vehicle.

After inquiry, the police submitted a report in the court that the vehicle could not be traced. Mr. Chandrasekaran approached thecompany to claim the insurance coverage of ₹15 lakh for the vehicle. But, in 2021, the company informed the owner that the vehicle went missing only because of the betrayal of the driver and refused to settle the coverage.

The owner filed a case with the commission in 2021 and inquiries were conducted. A bench headed by commission president V. Ramaraj delivered the verdict on Wednesday. The order said that the owner had paid a premium of ₹49,532 for a year and had also submitted necessary documents to the insurance company seeking the claim. However, the company delayed 19 months in replying to him and also refused to settle the claim, which was a deficiency of service.

The order said that reasons given by the company for refusing to settle the claim was unacceptable. Though the commission gave time for the company to submit their reply, the company failed. Hence, the lorry owner’s full policy claim of ₹15 lakh, along with 9% interest for 19 months, should be settled within four weeks. The company was also told to pay an additional amount of ₹1 lakh for subjecting the lorry owner to mental agony.