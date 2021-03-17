Instructions given to staff of free hearse, mother and child care vans

Various instructions have been given to people working for emergency response services including the 108 ambulance services in Coimbatore district as part of enforcing the Model Code of Conduct.

The instructions were issued to those working for 108 ambulance service, free hearse service and free pick up and drop service for mother and child under the Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram (JSSK).

Sources said the instructions were issued after rumours emerged from some parts of the State that political parties were misusing vans of these services to transport unaccounted money for election expenses and cash for vote.

S. Selvamuthukumar, GVK EMRI’s programme manager for Coimbatore district, said the instructions were printed and pasted in all 108 ambulances operating in the district apart from educating the pilots and emergency medical technicians.

They had been asked not to carry any object other than emergency life support equipment and necessary items required for the service in the ambulances. Similarly, unauthorised persons should not be permitted in the ambulances when they were not taking care of an emergency call.

The staff had been asked to verify the ID cards of persons who introduced themselves as government officials such as the police and election duty officers to inspect ambulances.

They should also check the belongings of the patients and their attenders before entering the ambulance and ensure that no materials related to election campaigning were taken inside the vehicle. Those allowed into the ambulance should declare the amount of money, if any, they carried to the staff who need to enter in a registry.

Around 400 staff are working for 108 emergency services in Coimbatore district. There are 59 ambulances.

P. Navinprabhu, district programme manager of free hearse service and free pick up and drop service for mother and child under JSSK, said similar instructions were given to the drivers of the vans operating under the two schemes in Coimbatore district. There were 14 free mortuary vans and four vans for the transportation of mother and child in the district.

He said all the vans were fitted with global positioning system and their locations were monitored from Coimbatore and the control room in Chennai.