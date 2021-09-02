Installation of Vinayaka idols in public places banned

The district administration has banned installation of Vinayaka idols in public places during Vinayaka Chathurthi on September 10 and warned that action will be taken against the violators.

District Collector H. Krishnanunni held a meeting with officials at the Collectorate on the steps needed to be taken for the festival that falls on next Friday. The Collector said that due to COVID-19 pandemic, the State government had extended the lockdown till September 15 and imposed restrictions on religious celebrations. He said that installation, procession or celebration in public places were banned and asked the public to celebrate the festival in their houses.

Mr. Krishnanunni said that individuals were allowed to install idols at their houses and immerse them in the nearby water bodies but organisations were not allowed to do so. He said that individuals after offering prayers to the idol at their home were allowed to place it outside religious establishments or on the premises which will be removed by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department. He said that people should wear masks and ensure physical distance while doing so or warned of action against the violators.

Superintendent of Police V. Sasimohan, District Revenue Officer P. Murugesan, Additional Superintendent of Police Pon Karthick Kumar and other officials were present.