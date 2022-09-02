Installation of rooftop solar panels goes up in Coimbatore

‘Households that consume more than 500 units (bi-monthly) are mainly opting for solar energy’

Installation of rooftop solar panels in residential units is on the rise in Coimbatore, with increasing awareness.

K. Kasthurirangaian, a resident of Coimbatore, said he installed solar water heaters two decades ago and went in for three kilowatt solar energy rooftop panels four years ago. With net metering, bi-monthly electricity consumption charges are nil, he added.

Mr. Kasthurirangaian plans to add two more kilowatt of solar energy. “I got an electric vehicle recently and use grid power now to charge the battery. If I install one more kilowatt of solar panel, I do not have to use grid power,” he shared.

Since the government introduced net metering, rooftop solar energy panels can meet the entire electricity requirements of a house. The cost of the panels have come down and thus rooftop solar energy has become affordable to more people, he adds.

RR Balasundaram, who went in for 1.8 kilowatt rooftop solar panels and solar heaters almost eight years ago, said he replaced a couple of panels. There has been no problem with solar water heaters. “I got the net metering connection a year ago and use solar energy mainly for lighting and kitchen appliances,” Mr. Balasundaram mentioned. When electricity consumption charges increase, there is a possibility of more houses going in for solar energy, he stated.

Consultant A.D. Thirumurthi said rooftop solar installations were increasing in the district, with better awareness. Households that consume more than 500 units (bi-monthly) are mainly opting for solar energy. However, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) should encourage installation of rooftop solar panels in houses. It should promote generation of solar energy for captive use at houses, he pointed out.

According to Gugan Ilango, who heads the Coimbatore unit of Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India, property promoters usually give provision for solar water heaters.

In certified green buildings, it is mandatory to have solar water heaters. However, there are reports of reduction in efficiency of these heaters in buildings were use of hard water is more, he noted. Since apartments, group housing, gated communities are maintained by the residents, the promoters do not install rooftop solar energy panels. But, the residents can do so after purchasing the property, Mr. Gugan said.