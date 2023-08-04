HamberMenu
Installation of power grid towers: adequate compensation sought for farmers in Krishnagiri

August 04, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

 Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Paadhukaapu Sangam has called for just compensation for farmers along whose lands power grid towers are being set up here in Pochampalli.

Representing the farmers affected by the setting up of power grid towers in Katttakaram panchayat, the farmers’ association has demanded adequate compensation for the loss of cropping area.

The association has alleged that the project-affected farmers were not consulted vis-à-vis the value of the trees arrived at by the line departments, including the departments of horticulture and agriculture. The association has demanded field inspection with the participation of the farmers to arrive at a consensual compensation.

