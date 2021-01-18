Installation of AIADMK flagpole triggers tension

The Karamadai police arrested three persons on charge of assaulting AIADMK workers who attempted to install a flagpole at Venmani Nagar near Bellathi in connection with former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran’s birth anniversary on Sunday.
Tension prevailed in the locality on Sunday morning after a section of people demanded the police to release the three persons. They accused the police of arresting the three on a false complaint filed by persons belonging to the ruling party.
Venamani Nagar residents Ari Mannan, Gowtham and Arun were arrested based on a complaint lodged by Revathi from the same locality.
The complainant alleged that the accused assaulted her husband Anandakumar, his friends including Nagaraj, Sundaram and Guna when they attempted to install AIADMK flagpole at Venmani Nagar.
On Monday, people who condemned the arrest of the three men petitioned Coimbatore District Collector, seeking their release.
The petition alleged that Anandakumar has been doing illegal money lending and exploiting people who borrowed money from him.
It said that Anandakumar and his aides created ruckus in the Pongal celebrations organised by Ari Mannan, Gowtham, Arun and others, with an intention to create communal disharmony at Venmani Nagar.
The petition further accused Anandakumar’s aides of harassing Ari Mannan’s wife and a few other women.
They also wanted action to be initiated against Anandakumar, accusing him of doing illegal money lending.
