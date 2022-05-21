‘Install more CCTV cameras in Coimbatore Railway Station’

Members of the Passenger Amenities Committee interacting with passengers on Platform 1A during their inspection at the Coimbatore Railway Station on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Members of the Passenger Amenities Committee (PAC), a body under the Union Ministry of Railways, visited the Coimbatore Railway Station on Saturday and recommended installation of additional CCTV cameras to ensure the safety of passengers.

Official sources privy to the visit said the PAC members, while inspecting the Integrated Security System centre of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), which controls the CCTV surveillance system of the railway station, noticed that only 80-odd CCTV cameras were available in the station. The committee members told the RPF officers Coimbatore Railway Station would require over 250 CCTV cameras, given the volume of passengers who boarded and deboarded the trains at the railway station, sources said.

Another recommendation provided by the PAC to the Salem Division officials was to place the LED screen, which displayed the train timings and platform details, outside the building as the current placement of the screen led to overcrowding of passengers in a narrow space near the entrance, according to the sources.

The PAC members, who visited the Coimbatore Railway Station, were K. Ravichandran, Gottala Uma Rani, Abhijit Das, Dilip Kumar Mallick and Kailash Laxman Verma. They interacted with passengers in Train No. 12678 Ernakulam – Bengaluru Intercity Superfast Express and inspected a snacks stall on Platform 1A, following which they inspected IRCTC refreshment room on Platform 1.

BJP State treasurer S.R. Sekhar submitted a petition to the committee members during the inspection. The petition, from the party’s Coimbatore Urban unit, urged the setting up of an elevator for the differently-abled and escalator for senior citizens and food stalls on platforms at Podanur Railway Station. The petition also appealed to improve the facilities at the Coimbatore North Railway Station and ensure stoppage of more trains there.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Salem Division E. Harikrishnan and RPF Inspector C. Gireesh were also present during the inspection. The PAC members later inspected Podanur and Tiruppur Railway Stations. Following the inspection of all major railway stations of the Salem Division, the team would meet Divisional Railway Manager A. Gautam Srinivas regarding their recommendations, the sources said.