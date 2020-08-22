Install idols on private premises, temples: Hindu Munnani

Hindu Munnani State president Kadeswara C. Subramaniam announced that the idols of Lord Ganesh will be installed in private places, houses and temples on Saturday.
The installed idols will be immersed on Saturday evening by Hindu Munnani members “in their own arrangements" without allowing any crowds, he said in a statement from Tiruppur.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the organisation had announced earlier that there will be no public meetings or processions and discussions were held with “various officials including the Chief Minister” regarding the celebrations, Mr. Subramaniam claimed in the statement.
G.O. upheld
The Madras High Court on Friday upheld the government order banning processions and said that only individuals will be allowed to immerse the idols. “Considering all this, the Vinayaka Chathurthi festival will be celebrated with caution and safety,” Mr. Subramaniam said.
On August 13, Mr. Subramaniam announced in Coimbatore that Hindu Munnani will install idols of Lord Ganesh in 1.5 lakh locations across the State, condemning the State government for not permitting the installation in public places.
However, his statement on Friday did not make any mention of the number of idols to be installed across the State.
Sources in Hindu Munnani maintained that the works to install idols in public places are under way across the State, but the number will be lower than 1.5 lakh.
Mr. Subramaniam was, however, not available for a comment.
