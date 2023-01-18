Install electric fence, streetlights in village to prevent wildlife intrusion: CPI urges Coimbatore Collector

January 18, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST

Electric fence to prevent elephants from trespassing and street lights to monitor their movements must be set up in Gudalur, the Communist Party of India has urged the District Collector.

Coimbatore district secretary of CPI C. Sivasamy and former CPI MLA M. Arumugam on Tuesday petitioned the Collector claiming that about 450 families in Bharathi Nagar, Periyanaickenpalayam, and Gudalur town panchayat in the district need basic amenities, especially protection from wild animal attacks. In the petition, they stated, “On January 13, two elephants damaged two houses here. The victims escaped by a whisker. Last November, a similar incident took place where the elephant destroyed a house and took the rice stored in itl. Due to the lack of street lights in the area, monitoring animal movement and preventing them from entering residential areas at night is difficult.“

They also demanded restoration of the bus service from Periyanaickenpalayam to Bharathi Nagar at 7.30 p.m.

The Forest Department officials have not taken any measures to ensure safety so far, the party leaders alleged.

“So, we request Collector G.S Sameeran to take steps to install an electric fence and moats around the area to protect residents against further animal intrusion, they said in the statement.