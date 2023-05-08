‘Install CCTV cameras to check dumping of waste along road’

May 08, 2023 11:41 am | Updated 11:41 am IST - ERODE

The residents of Andavar Street at Edayankattuvalasu in Erode have asked the Corporation to install CCTV cameras in the locality to monitor people dumping garbage along the road.

The residents say that the road space meant for movement of vehicles is littered with garbage packed in plastic bags. They claim that people from other areas, who pass by the road on vehicles, throw the garbage on the road and at times the bags fall into the drain. A few shopkeepers are also dumping waste on the road, they add.

The residents hope that installation of CCTV cameras would discourage people from disposing of waste along the road.

T. Parameshwaran, a motorist, says that many roads in the Corporation face the same problem.

A Corporation official says that though steps were taken to spread awareness on handing over garbage only to conservancy workers, people continue to dump garbage on the road.