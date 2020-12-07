‘Install Ambedkar statue in Coimbatore city’

COIMBATORE

07 December 2020 00:00 IST

A statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar should be installed in one of the main areas of Coimbatore city, said MP P.R. Natarajan.

Members of nearly 20 organisations, including Communist Part of India (Marxist), staged a protest here on Sunday demanding installation of a statue of Dr. Ambedkar.

Mr. Natarajan said the Corporation had passed a resolution in 2007 to install a statue on the court premises. However, the police had refused permission. While there are statues of several leaders across the city, there is none of Dr. Ambedkar, he said.

Members of Communist Party of India and Movement for Right of the Oppressed to Live took a pledge at the CPI office here to mark the death anniversary of Dr. Ambedkar.