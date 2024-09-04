Inspirational Guru Awards presented to 25 exceptional teachers

SSVM Institutions, Coimbatore, honoured 25 teachers from across the country with Inspirational Guru Awards 2024, in recognition of their exceptional service and impactful contributions to education.

The awards were presented during the third edition of the ‘Transforming India Conclave’ hosted by the SSVM Institutions.

The theme: Resilient Today, Sustainable Tomorrow, underscored the importance of fostering resilience and sustainability in education, Manimekalai Mohan, Founder and Managing Trustee of SSVM Group of Institutions, said.

Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor, virtually launched his latest book “ A Wonderland of Words: Around the Word in 101 Essays” at the event. The true strength of our nation lies not in its physical boundaries but in the depth of our intellectual discourse, the courage to engage with diverse perspectives, and the ability to bridge divides with understanding and empathy, the MP said in a conversation with Shoma Chaudhury, award-winning journalist and Founder of Lucid Lines, during their discussion on the topic ‘Words and Wisdom: Crafting a Resilient India Through Thought Leadership’.

Celebrity Chef and Food Historian, Rakesh Raghunathan addressed the students on the topic Spicing Up Resilience: Culinary Narratives as Agents of Cultural Sustainability

