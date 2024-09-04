GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Inspirational Guru Awards presented to 25 exceptional teachers

Published - September 04, 2024 07:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

SSVM Institutions, Coimbatore, honoured 25 teachers from across the country with Inspirational Guru Awards 2024, in recognition of their exceptional service and impactful contributions to education.

The awards were presented during the third edition of the ‘Transforming India Conclave’ hosted by the SSVM Institutions.

The theme: Resilient Today, Sustainable Tomorrow, underscored the importance of fostering resilience and sustainability in education, Manimekalai Mohan, Founder and Managing Trustee of SSVM Group of Institutions, said.

Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor, virtually launched his latest book “ A Wonderland of Words: Around the Word in 101 Essays” at the event. The true strength of our nation lies not in its physical boundaries but in the depth of our intellectual discourse, the courage to engage with diverse perspectives, and the ability to bridge divides with understanding and empathy, the MP said in a conversation with Shoma Chaudhury, award-winning journalist and Founder of Lucid Lines, during their discussion on the topic ‘Words and Wisdom: Crafting a Resilient India Through Thought Leadership’.

Celebrity Chef and Food Historian, Rakesh Raghunathan addressed the students on the topic Spicing Up Resilience: Culinary Narratives as Agents of Cultural Sustainability

Published - September 04, 2024 07:35 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.