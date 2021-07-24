Inspector, sub-inspector placed under suspension in Tiruppur

The police officers were suspended for not registering a case following seizure of ganja and not informing senior authorities regarding the bail of an accused

Tiruppur City Commissioner of Police, V. Vanitha, placed an Inspector and Sub-Inspector under suspension on Friday on charges of misconduct that included not registering a case following seizure of ganja and not informing senior authorities regarding the bail of an accused.

The suspension order was issued on Friday to Inspector (Crime in-charge) B. Jaishankar and Sub-Inspector M.C. Pandithurai, who were attached to the Tiruppur Central police station. Top sources in the Tiruppur City Police said on Saturday that Jaishankar was earlier the Law and Order Inspector when he and the Sub-Inspector seized around 3 kg of ganja from four persons on June 25 at a check-post in the city. However, no case was registered in this regard, following which Ms. Vanitha transferred him to the cyber crime unit and made him Inspector (Crime in-charge), sources said.

Prior to this incident, an accused involved in the alleged sale of banned tobacco products within the limits of Tiruppur Central police station had applied for bail in the Madras High Court earlier in June. However, as the Inspector (Law and Order), Jaishankar did not allegedly object to the bail application at the court and neither him nor Sub-Inspector Pandithurai informed senior police officers that the accused was out on bail. The accused has since been absconding, the sources said.

An internal inquiry by Tiruppur City Police revealed that the Inspector and Sub-Inspector acted deliberately in both of these instances, following which Ms. Vanitha placed both under suspension until further orders on Friday, according to the sources. Further investigations are on.