Inspector placed under suspension for ‘favouring’ fradulent firms

07 October 2021 23:38 IST

A woman police inspector attached to the Coimbatore District (Rural) Police was placed under suspension on Thursday on charges of ‘favouring’ fraudulent firms and the accused involved in financial crimes while working as with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

In a release, the Rural Police said J. Kalaiarasi, who was working as inspector with the Serious Crime Squad, made considerable delay in registering cases against financial firms that were involved in cheating. Also, the officer favoured accused in such cases and acted against the interests of the affected people, it said.

M.S. Muthusamy, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Coimbatore range, issued the suspension order based on reports of inquiry conducted on allegations of corruption and favouritism levelled against Kalaiarasi, said senior officials with Coimbatore Rural Police.

According to them, Kalaiarasi was posted with the Rural Police in August this year. The alleged dereliction of duty took place in 2020 when she worked with the EOW. An inquiry would be conducted against Kalaiarasi by an officer of the rank of Additional Superintendent of Police for further action.

Recently, Coimbatore Rural Superintendent of Police S. Selvanagarathinam had given a certificate of appreciation to Kalaiarasi for her service.