Coimbatore

Inspector of Police, head constable from Coimbatore injured near Madurai

An Inspector of Police from Coimbatore city and a head constable sustained minor injuries when the official vehicle in which they were travelling fell on its side near Melur on Sunday.

The police said the Inspector of Police, Senthil Kumar, attached to the Ramanathapuram police station in Coimbatore City, was deployed in Keeladi in Sivagangai district for Thevar guru puja duty.

The inspector along with the driver Govindaraj were returning when the SUV veered away from the Madurai-Trichy highway and fell to its side at Thumbaipatti.

Both were given first aid at a private hospital in Melur.


