Inspector of Fisheries held for graft in Erode

May 11, 2023 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

 The Inspector of Fisheries in Gobichettipalayam was arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) sleuths for demanding and accepting ₹31,000 from a farmer here on Thursday.

G. Karthick (45) of G. Mettupalayam in Bhavani Taluk owns three acre in which he had constructed grow-out ponds for rearing fish under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana scheme. He had received a subsidy of ₹1.20 lakh in his bank account 10 days ago.

R. Arulraj (45), Inspector of Fisheries, demanded money as a reward from the farmer. He also threatened that the farmer’s name would not be included in new schemes if he did not give the money.

Mr. Karthick approached the DVAC, Erode, and a team led by C. Rajesh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, laid the trap. On Thursday, the officer asked the farmer to come to Othakuthirai bus stop and told him to drop him at Odanthurai on his two-wheeler.

On the way to Odanthurai, the officer received ₹31,000 from Mr. Karthick. The sleuths caught the officer. He was taken to the office and a case was registered. Mr. Arulraj was arrested.

