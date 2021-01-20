Inspector held while accepting bribe

UDHAGAMANDALAM

20 January 2021 23:48 IST

The Cherambadi Police Inspector was arrested by the Directorate Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) personnel for demanding a bribe of ₹10,000 from the owner of a lorry transporting M-sand into the State on Tuesday.

The accused Anandavelu, 50, had allegedly demanded ₹40,000 from the owner of a fleet of lorries in Nilambur in Kerala, failing which he threatened to seize the lorries and prevent them from entering Tamil Nadu, where they were delivering freight and sand.

Advertising

Advertising

The complainant is said to have agreed to pay ₹10,000 to Anandavelu, following which he approached the DVAC police with a complaint. DVAC officials, led by Tirupur DSP, Dakshinamurthy, laid a trap and arrested Anandavelu while he was accepting the bribe from the complainant at the Cherambadi police station.

He was booked under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and remanded to judicial custody.

A top DVAC official, said that Anandavelu is believed to have been demanding money from multiple business owners. “As the Cherambadi police station limits is located along the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, he had been demanding money from lorry owners to allow the vehicles to pass,” said the official.

When contacted, Nilgiris district superintendent of police V. Sasi Mohan said that he hoped that the arrest would serve as a warning to other police personnel in the district, that any illegal or corrupt activities will be punished.

Mr. Mohan also added that the police had their own internal mechanisms to handle any allegations made against personnel, and called on the public to register their complaints directly with the district SP or through the District Special Branch Office, which can be reached at 0423-2223828.