Inspector ‘forces’ boy to have change of hairstyle in Krishnagiri

A police Inspector allegedly forced a 15-year-old boy to a salon for sporting a rapper haircut, and got him to change his hairstyle after threatening him with arrest and remand.
In a video clip of the incident, the Inspector of Maharajakadai police station, Ganesh Kumar, in civil clothes, is seen intercepting the boy near Poosaripatty in Maharajakadai. The Inspector tells the boy that he is the area inspector and queries about the haircut. He holds him by his arm and takes him across the road to a hair-stylist.
When The Hindu asked the Inspector if the hairstyle violated any law, he said “His hairstyle and appearance, and body language was not good”. Asked why the boy’s parents were not called, the official said the parents were also called.
District Child Protection Officer Saravanan said “The boy and the parents will be called to the office tomorrow, and they will be counselled on what was the right kind of hairstyle.”
But, when pointed out that hairstyle was a personal choice, and that was not the mandate of the District Child Protection Office, he said, “Our staff are inquiring into the incident, we will see what happened and then send a report to Commissioner of Social Defence”.
In the meantime, V. Ramraj, Member, Tamil Nadu Commission for the Protection for Child Rights, has sought a report from the District Child Protection Office.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath