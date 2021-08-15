Inspections conducted at sago units

A drive was conducted by Food Safety Department along with officials of related departments here to check adulteration in sago products.

Officials from Sagoserve, Food Safety Department, Commercial Tax and police conducted inspections at sago units in the district to check for adulteration and adherence to various other government regulations.

According to Food Safety officials, the drive has been happening for the past two weeks and they have been inspecting sago industries here.

R. Kathiravan, Designated Officer, Food Safety said that as instructed by the District Collector and the Commissioner of Food Safety, joint inspections are being conducted at sago units to ensure adherence to food safety standards.

Dr. Kathiravan said that while some units have been following the regulations, adulteration was found in a few units and samples were lifted for tests.

He said that 11-15 sago units were inspected by officials and 21 samples were lifted. About 80 tonnes of finished sago products and wet starch were seized by officials for suspected chemical adulteration.

Officials from Sagoserve said that they would initiate stern action against units, if they receive any complaints. Based on test results, action would be initiated against units. Officials said that sago units have been advised not to indulge in adulteration.