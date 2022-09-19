Inspections by CS-CID in modern rice mills in Krishnagiri

Inspections were carried out in modern rice mills by the Civil Supplies-CID wing here over the weekend. According to a CS-CID release, under the instructions of CS-CID Superintendent of Police P. Balaji, inspections were carried out in various modern rice mills in Krishnagiri, Uthangarai and Hosur.

The rice from civil supplies godowns are sent to modern rice mills where they are processed before being sent to fair price shops. The CS-CID carried out inspections in these modern rice mills in Kaveripattinam to check the inventory of stock and quality control. The inspections were carried out by a team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Vijaykumar.