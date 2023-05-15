ADVERTISEMENT

Inspection of school vehicles commences in Krishnagiri

May 15, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Inspections of school vehicles commenced in Hosur with Collector Deepak Jacob inspecting the safety protocols of vehicles.

Over 612 vehicles of 99 schools in Hosur, Thally, Denkanikottai and Shoolagiri are being inspected by the transport authorities.

The vehicles are being vetted for compliance with the School Vehicle Rules of 2012, where the safety provisions of the vehicles that include first aid box, speed regulator, emergency exit, and the height of the footboard to enable children to climb up and down with ease were among the protocols inspected.

Earlier, Mr. Jacob said, the school vehicles shall bear the name of the school along with the phone numbers, and the drivers and the conductors shall ensure utmost care in the driving of school vehicles.

