year
Inspection of school buses commences in Krishnagiri

May 03, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector K.M. Sarayu checking a fire extinguisher in a school bus during the annual inspection in Krishnagiri on Friday.

Collector K.M. Sarayu checking a fire extinguisher in a school bus during the annual inspection in Krishnagiri on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

Inspection of school buses by the School inspection Committee commenced here on Friday.

Under the Krishnagiri Regional Transport Office, 490 school buses belonging to 89 private schools function out of Krishnagiri, Bargur, Uthangarai and Pochampalli blocks.

Of theses, inspection of 315 buses belonging to 52 private schools in Krishnagiri and Bargur blocks commenced here in phase I of the safety review.

The inspections are part of the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles (Regulation and Control of School Buses) Special Rules, 2012 that lays out over 22 safety parameters mandated to be fulfilled by school vehicles.

Collector K.M. Sarayu supervised the inspections that commenced here. The vehicles were inspected for first aid box, fire extinguisher, and speed regulator. The maintenance of vehicle documents; availability and placement of panic button for the children was inspected; and the elevation of the footboard of the steps to the bus to enable children boarding the bus and alighting from the bus was measured for compliance with the protocol. All school vehicles shall have the name of the school, contact number, and address written on either side of the vehicle.

Inspecting the vehicles, Collector Sarayu instructed the bus drivers to maintain their vehicles in good condition all through the year. The drivers were also instructed to drive their vehicles with restraint and care on the national highway and the rural roads.

Earlier, fire and rescue services held a rescue drill in the event of fire in a bus followed by 108 ambulance services holding a drill demonstrating action in the event of an accident.

