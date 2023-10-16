Inspection of private college in Coimbatore finds no broken drinking water pipe; test to confirm cause for contamination

October 16, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Two days after a private college in Coimbatore reported students falling sick due to damage in a drinking water pipeline caused by maintenance work, officials from the civic body stated that a preliminary inspection conducted by the Corporation Commissioner did not point to any issue with the pipeline.

“If the pipe is broken, it will affect the connection to other buildings nearby, but we have not identified any issues after inquiring with them. We will get the results from testing water samples in the next 2-3 days after which we will know for sure,” an official from the Corporation Health Department said.

So far, around 150 college and school students have complained of fever, vomiting and diarrhoea, but civic body officials suspect that many more students and faculty members could have been affected. “I was feeling unwell on Friday night and soon got high fever. When I spoke to my classmate, I found that several others were experiencing the same issue. We immediately told our professor who informed the management,” a hosteler from the college said.

However, Corporation officials said that they were informed by college authorities only on Saturday night, and they inspected the premises on Sunday morning.

“Only by Saturday morning did we know that a large number of students have been affected, which is why it took time for us to inform the Corporation. Most students have already recovered,” a college official said.

In a press release on Monday, the civic body advised that people inform authorities about sewage mixing with drinking water due to breakage in pipes, without any delay.

