Inspection carried out of ‘green techniques’ used to stabilise roads in Nilgiris

Published - May 17, 2024 02:45 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The T.N. Highways Department is using soil nailing and hydroseeding techniques to stabilize slopes in the hilly district; the Department’s chief engineer recently inspected the work sites

The Hindu Bureau

An inspection of areas where soil nailing and hydroseeding techniques are being used to stabilize slopes surrounding the highways in parts of the Nilgiris was carried out by the T.N. Highways Department’s chief engineer, R. Chandrashekar, recently, a press release said.

A ‘green’ solution to prevent landslips in the Nilgiris

These technique to stabilize the soil, introduced as eco-friendly techniques, involve the growing of grass and plants on the top soil of slopes surrounding the highway. The technique had been successfully used along the Ooty to Kotagiri road last year, and is now being implemented in five more landslip-prone stretches of State highways this year, the press release said.

The chief engineer, who was accompanied by zonal engineer, H. Ramesh and engineer, S. Kulanthairaj, during the inspection of a few sites where the work is being undertaken, recommended measures to be undertaken to further ensure the success of the project.

