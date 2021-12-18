Inspection at Aavin offices

A team of officers reviewed the marketing receipts at the Tamil Nau Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation (Aavin) here on Friday and Saturday.

An official said there were dues to the tune of ₹60 lakh to be collected. A three-member team had inspected the offices of Aavin at Pachapalayam and R.S. Puram.

M. Sathyaseelan, Deputy Superintendent of Police/Assistant General Manager (Vigilance), Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited, said a routine visit was conducted at the Aavin offices here on Friday. He said the visit was not based on any complaint.