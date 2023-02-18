Insertion of party symbols, fixing of ballot sheets on EVMs begin in Erode

February 18, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - ERODE

Insertion of party symbols, names and photos of candidates on ballot units that will be used in 238 polling stations for the bypoll to Erode (East) Assembly constituency, scheduled for February 27, began here on Saturday.

The process commenced in the presence of District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni, General Observer Raj Kumar Yadav, District Revenue Officer S. Santhoshini Chandra and Returning Officer and Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar at the Corporation office. A total of 77 candidates are in fray. Five ballot units, one control unit and one voter verifiable paper audit trial (VVPAT) are required for each polling booth. A total of 1,430 ballot units, 286 control units and 310 VVPATs, including 20% reserve units, were randomised and kept ready.

All machines, kept in the strong room in the Corporation office, were taken out in the presence of representatives from recognised political parties. New batteries were fitted on the machines while the ballot paper containing the party symbols, names and photos of candidates were fixed on the ballot units and sealed. Each ballot unit has the provision to vote for 16 candidates. The None of the Above (NOTA) option comes in the fifth ballot unit, in the last. In VVPAT, a new paper roll was placed in the paper roll compartment and the serial number, name and symbol of the candidates were loaded and the compartment was sealed.

Election officials said the entire process would be completed in three days after which the machines would be handed over to the Returning Officer and placed in the strong room.

Mr. Krishnanunni said micro-observers and web cameras would monitor the poll process in 32 vulnerable booths and additional security would be provided in these booths.