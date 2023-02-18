ADVERTISEMENT

Insertion of party symbols, fixing of ballot sheets on EVMs begin in Erode

February 18, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

General Observer Raj Kumar Yadav checking the voter verifiable paper audit trails, which will be used in the byelection. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Insertion of party symbols, names and photos of candidates on ballot units that will be used in 238 polling stations for the bypoll to Erode (East) Assembly constituency, scheduled for February 27, began here on Saturday.

The process commenced in the presence of District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni, General Observer Raj Kumar Yadav, District Revenue Officer S. Santhoshini Chandra and Returning Officer and Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar at the Corporation office. A total of 77 candidates are in fray. Five ballot units, one control unit and one voter verifiable paper audit trial (VVPAT) are required for each polling booth. A total of 1,430 ballot units, 286 control units and 310 VVPATs, including 20% reserve units, were randomised and kept ready.

All machines, kept in the strong room in the Corporation office, were taken out in the presence of representatives from recognised political parties. New batteries were fitted on the machines while the ballot paper containing the party symbols, names and photos of candidates were fixed on the ballot units and sealed. Each ballot unit has the provision to vote for 16 candidates. The None of the Above (NOTA) option comes in the fifth ballot unit, in the last. In VVPAT, a new paper roll was placed in the paper roll compartment and the serial number, name and symbol of the candidates were loaded and the compartment was sealed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Election officials said the entire process would be completed in three days after which the machines would be handed over to the Returning Officer and placed in the strong room.

Mr. Krishnanunni said micro-observers and web cameras would monitor the poll process in 32 vulnerable booths and additional security would be provided in these booths.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US