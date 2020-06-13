Insecticides sprayed in farms after grasshoppers create panic

13 June 2020 22:44 IST

Experts conduct studies in Kolli Hills

Officials from Horticulture Department sprayed insecticides in pepper and coffee farms in Kolli Hills here on Saturday after farmers panicked after seeing grasshoppers and feared it to be locust attack.

According to officials, a team of agriculture experts and entomologists conducted studies in Kolli Hills a week ago after a few farmers complained about locust attack. However, following inspection officials said that it was grasshoppers and not the desert locust variety which was causing crop damage.

Namakkal District Collector K. Megraj said, “it was not the desert locust variety and grasshoppers found here locally. However, a team of officials from Horticulture Department again conducted inspection and insecticides are being sprayed.”

Advertising

Advertising

S. Kannan, Deputy Director, Horticulture Department said, “they were not the desert variety locusts and they were grasshoppers which are generally found here. They were spotted in three coffee and pepper farms here and we have now sprayed the affected farms in Vallapurnadu with insecticides. A team of horticulture staff would be spraying them on Saturday and Sunday here. Azadirachtin is being sprayed on the affected farms and we would be spraying them on nearby farms as well.”