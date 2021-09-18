INS Agrani celebrates 56th anniversary

INS Agrani, the leadership training establishment of the Indian Navy based at Red Fields in Coimbatore, celebrated its 56th anniversary here on Saturday.

Commodore Ashok Rai, Commanding Officer of INS Agrani, launched the celebrations by cutting the anniversary cake along with the youngest sailor of the establishment and a representative of the civilian staff.

INS Agrani has its origin from the erstwhile Petty Officer's Leadership School, INS Varakkal, which was shifted from West Hill in Kozhikode to the present campus at Red Fields in Coimbatore. The unit was subsequently commissioned as INS Agrani on September 18, 1965.

Since its inception, INS Agrani has been imparting leadership and management training to the senior sailors who form the bedrock of a strong navy. It plays a pivotal role in the grooming of these men and their transformation into leaders. The training equips them to shoulder higher and critical responsibilities both ashore and afloat, said a release.

All the personnel of the unit and their families participated in the celebrations.