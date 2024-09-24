Inquiry launched into home for the aged and destitute in the Nilgiris

The Nilgiris district administration ordered an inquiry into a home for the aged and destitute being run in Udhagamandalam after allegations surfaced that the people running the home were abusing the inmates under their care and were also appropriating land and property of those residing there.

According to sources, the Abdul Kalam Trust, being run in Mullikorai, was currently home to 84 destitute peoplw. The Udhagamandalam Municipality was also partly funding the home. Over the last few months, there were allegations that the people in the home were being beaten and that funds were being misappropriated.

Family members of the people residing there also alleged that the people running the trust were appropriating the wealth of the elderly people who were housed there.

The home provides shelter for people abandoned by their families and for the homeless.

Following the allegations, the Nilgiris Collector, Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru ordered that a three-member committee probe the allegations that were being made. The committee, including the Revenue Divisional Officer, conducted an inquiry on Tuesday. The inquiry was conducted for around three hours.

Officials said that the founder of the trust, identified as Dhusthageer, was also questioned about the allegations. The committee also conducted inquiries among the residents of the home. They said that they would complete their inquiry and that their findings would be submitted to the Collector in a few days time, following which the district administration would decide on further course of action.