Inquiry into farmers’ petitions against IDPL project postponed

An inquiry that was scheduled to be conducted at the Modakurichi Tahsildar Office on objection petitions over the Irugur (Coimbatore) – Devangonthi (Karnataka) Petroleum and Petroleum Product Pipeline (IDPL) project on Tuesday was postponed.
Farmers in the district were opposing the pipeline project that was proposed to pass through the farm lands and had organised various protests and formed “Federation of Farmers Affected by the IDPL Project”. They opposed the survey works during COVID-19 and announced indefinite protest from September 15. Erode Revenue Divisional Officer Saibudeen held talks with the farmers and assured them that no works would be taken up on the farm lands until a decision was taken.
The Special Officer and the Sub-Collector for the project had earlier asked farmers to submit petitions if they opposed the project. The officer had announced that an inquiry on the petitions would be held on October 27 and asked the farmers to appear at the office. But, the farmers said the conduct of inquiry was a violation of the agreement reached on September 15 and hence wanted the inquiry to be postponed. On Tuesday, the officer announced that based on the request from Erode MP and various farmers associations, the inquiry was postponed and the date of conduct of inquiry would be announced later.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath