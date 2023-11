November 21, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Transport Department has initiated an inquiry against the Regional Transport Officer, Pollachi, and a Motor Vehicle Inspector who were suspended following confiscation of ₹1.6 lakh unaccounted money from their possession recently by the Directorate and Anti-Vigilance. The departmental inquiry will look into the merits and demerits of the case against the RTO Muruganantham and MVI Selvi, official sources said.

