Inquiry initiated against health inspector in Coimbatore for demanding bribe

December 01, 2023 11:17 am | Updated 11:17 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Health Department has initiated an inquiry against a health inspector in Coimbatore, who was caught on camera demanding a bribe from a pharmacy owner.

Health Department officials said that the inquiry was launched after a video, in which health inspector Veeraiah Balu was seen demanding a bribe, emerged.

Balu went to a pharmacy near Karumathampatti and demanded a bribe, accusing the pharmacist of selling medicines to a customer who had not provided a doctor’s prescription. The official alleged that the person who consumed the medicine was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital after his condition deteriorated. The officer demanded a bribe of ₹2 lakh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Director of Health Services P. Aruna said that an inquiry has been initiated for appropriate action against the health inspector.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.