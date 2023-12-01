ADVERTISEMENT

Inquiry initiated against health inspector in Coimbatore for demanding bribe

December 01, 2023 11:17 am | Updated 11:17 am IST - COIMBATORE

The inspector was caught on camera, demanding a bribe of ₹2 lakh from a pharmacy owner

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Health Department has initiated an inquiry against a health inspector in Coimbatore, who was caught on camera demanding a bribe from a pharmacy owner. 

Health Department officials said that the inquiry was launched after a video, in which health inspector Veeraiah Balu was seen demanding a bribe, emerged. 

Balu went to a pharmacy near Karumathampatti and demanded a bribe, accusing the pharmacist of selling medicines to a customer who had not provided a doctor’s prescription. The official alleged that the person who consumed the medicine was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital after his condition deteriorated. The officer demanded a bribe of ₹2 lakh. 

Deputy Director of Health Services P. Aruna said that an inquiry has been initiated for appropriate action against the health inspector. 

