Inquiry held

Following the videos of doctors and staff of the Government Hospital in Anthiyur dancing to film songs at the maternity scan centre on the premises going viral on social media, Joint Director of Health Services Gomathi began an inquiry with the staff on Saturday.
On January 31, a farewell party was arranged for S.N. Sampath Kumar who retired on the day. Videos showing chief doctor S. Kavitha, doctors and other staff dancing went viral, prompting the JD to conduct inquiry. Sources in the department said permission was given for the conduct of cultural programmes on the premises. The inquiry was to ascertain whether service to patients was affected. Ms. Gomathi was not available for comments. Collector C. Kathiravan said action would be taken by the department after the inquiry.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.