Inquiry held

Following the videos of doctors and staff of the Government Hospital in Anthiyur dancing to film songs at the maternity scan centre on the premises going viral on social media, Joint Director of Health Services Gomathi began an inquiry with the staff on Saturday.

On January 31, a farewell party was arranged for S.N. Sampath Kumar who retired on the day. Videos showing chief doctor S. Kavitha, doctors and other staff dancing went viral, prompting the JD to conduct inquiry. Sources in the department said permission was given for the conduct of cultural programmes on the premises. The inquiry was to ascertain whether service to patients was affected. Ms. Gomathi was not available for comments. Collector C. Kathiravan said action would be taken by the department after the inquiry.