Inquiry held with private hospital doctors from Hosur in oocyte sale case

Additional Superintendent of Police, Special Wing for Crime against Women and Children, Kanageswari on Thursday held inquiries with doctors from a private hospital in Hosur for the second time in a case related to a minor girl forced to sell her oocytes.

Two doctors from the hospital appeared for an inquiry that was held for over three hours at the District Police Office.

They appeared with documents that were verified by the ADSP-led team.

On June 11, staff from the same hospital appeared for an inquiry before the team. Also, a team led by A. Viswanathan, Joint Director of Medical and Rural Health Services (ACTs), held inquiries with the doctors.

Meanwhile, the four arrested in the case on June 2, the 16-year-old girl’s mother S. Indirai alias Sumiya, 38, her companion A. Syed Ali, 40, intermediary K. Malathi, 36, and A. John, 25, who prepared a fake Aadhaar card, were produced in the court which extened their judicial custody.