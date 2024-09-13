Inquiry held with prison officials in Gobichettipalayam

A team from the vigilance wing of the Prison Department held inquiries with the prison officials and inmates at the district prison in Gobichettipalayam, after a video call made by an inmate went viral on social media.

V. Gowrishankar, 25, of Rathinapuri in Coimbatore district is lodged in the prison, and on July 23, 2024, he made a video call to K. Gowtham, 30, of Saravanampatti in Coimbatore. Gowtham, who was in the prison last year, claimed that he had bribed prison staff to obtain many services. The video went viral on social media recently, and Coimbatore Central Prison Superintendent Senthil Kumar held inquiries.

Inquiries revealed that when Gowtham was in prison, two mobiles phones were seized from him. Hence, to get even with the prison staff, he told over video call to Gowrishankar that he had bribed the staff. The team from the vigilance wing from Chennai held inquiries with prison staff and Gowrishankar on Thursday.