Inquiry conducted into dumping of rice in lake in the Nilgiris

January 18, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

Civil Supplies CB CID DSP P. Krishnan and other officials inspecting Emarald -Avalanche dam where rice bags were found. | Photo Credit: M. SATHYAMOORTHY

The Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation conducted an inquiry into the dumping of more than 100 bags of rice into the Emerald Lake near Udhagamandalam on Tuesday.

Officials said that local residents noticed that the rice bags, each weighing around 15 kg, had been dumped in the lake and informed authorities.

District Supply Officer (Nilgiris), S. Vasuki, said that more than 100 rice bags had been dumped in the water body and that 82 of them had been retrieved, so far. Ms. Vasuki said that the remaining bags would be retrieved from the Emerald dam on Thursday.

“The size of the bags and how they are packaged are not how rice meant for the public distribution system are packaged,” said Ms. Vasuki. However, the Civil Supplies CB-CID Deputy Superintendent of Police P. Krishnan and a team of police arrived at the spot on Wednesday and conducted investigation.

The police issued a statement that more than 1,500 kg of rice had been dumped in the dam. They also stated that a case has been registered into the incident.

The Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation had recently introduced a new system using QR codes to prevent smuggling of ration rice in a few taluks in the Nilgiris.

