Inquiry committee visits Periyar University in Salem, MLA demands action

January 30, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Salem

The two-member committee constituted by the Department of Higher Education visited Periyar University on Monday and started their inquiry.

Following various allegations against the University, including the appointment of a physical education director and librarian in violation of UGC norms and the 200-point roster system and the nomination of a professor to the Syndicate who was facing serious allegations and outranked many seniors, the Higher Education Department formed a committee comprising Additional Secretary S. Palanisamy, an IAS officer, and Joint Secretary M. Ilango Henry Das to look into the complaints.

On Monday, the committee visited the university for inquiry. Salem West MLA R. Arul (PMK) also reached the University to meet the committee. However, as the MLA did not have an appointment, the university staff refused to let him in. It resulted in an argument, and after 15 minutes, the MLA was allowed to meet the committee members. The MLA submitted a petition highlighting his demands, including suspension of the faculty against whom the inquiry was initiated.

Mr. Arul told reporters that already a commission had inquired the irregularities at Periyar University. “The findings of the inquiry were not let out. Now a new committee has been formed. I am an MLA of this constituency, but they are not allowing me to meet the officials. Social justice and reservation are not followed at the Periyar University when appointing faculty, ” he said.

The faculty against whom the inquiry committee was formed should be suspended first. The committee should conduct a fair and transparent inquiry. “Pattali Makkal Katchi leaders S. Ramadoss and Anbumani Ramadoss released a statement in this regard. The committee members asked me whether there was any evidence for the allegations that I raised, and I said I would be ready to submit evidence whenever the committee asks me to do so. I will raise this issue in the upcoming Assembly session too,” Mr. Arul added.