Inquiry committee inspects encroachments along elephant corridor

It has been alleged that many local residents had built residential houses along the corridor and later leased a portion or the entire property commercially to tourists 

Rohan Premkumar UDHAGAMANDALAM
October 06, 2022 21:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sigur Plateau Elephant Corridor Inquiry Committee visiting the homes of people residing in the corridor on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sigur Plateau Elephant Corridor Inquiry Committee, formed by the Supreme Court, on Thursday began inspections at the properties of individuals who had filed objections with the committee against action initiated by the district administration to secure the elephant corridor.

Most of the people who had raised objections were resort owners. The list also included farmers and land-holders, officials said. A total of 225 people had filed objections before the technical committee, which was formed to listen to grievances of people residing in the elephant corridor. On Thursday, the committee inspected a private residence in Chokkanalli and visited homes of people in Vazhaithottam and Mavanallah.

The committee members, including its chairman Justice K. Venkatraman, inspected encroachments on government and forest land, unapproved buildings on private pattas and buildings that came up along the elephant corridor. The members of the committee heard explanations from the owners of the properties and also the purpose for which the buildings had been constructed. It has been alleged by activists that many local residents had built residential houses along the corridor and later leased a portion or the entire property commercially to tourists.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials said encroachments along streams would be inspected by the committee.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The inspections will likely continue till Saturday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app