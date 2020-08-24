Inquiry against SI after man alleges attack before suicide

The Salem District Police have ordered an inquiry against a Sub-Inspector after a video by a man alleging attack by the officer went viral on social media. He committed suicide after recording the video.

According to the police, Saravanan, a sadhu near Thevoor here, alleged in the video that he was attacked by SI Antony Michael of Thevoor police station which pushed him to take the extreme step.

Superintendent of Police S. Deepa Ganiger said an officer in the rank of ADSP was conducting the inquiry on the allegations. According to senior police officials, the police officer had only warned Saravanan as they had received a verbal complaint against him.

Meanwhile, in a petition to the Collector, Arjun Sampath, president of Hindu Makkal Katchi, demanded CB-CID investigation into the issue. The organisation also demanded a compensation of ₹25 lakh and government job for one of the family members of the deceased. Members of Akila Bharatha Hindu Maha Sabha also petitioned the SP demanding an inquiry into the issue.