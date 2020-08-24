Inquiry against SI after man alleges attack before suicide

The Salem District Police have ordered an inquiry against a Sub-Inspector after a video by a man alleging attack by the officer went viral on social media. He committed suicide after recording the video.
According to the police, Saravanan, a sadhu near Thevoor here, alleged in the video that he was attacked by SI Antony Michael of Thevoor police station which pushed him to take the extreme step.
Superintendent of Police S. Deepa Ganiger said an officer in the rank of ADSP was conducting the inquiry on the allegations. According to senior police officials, the police officer had only warned Saravanan as they had received a verbal complaint against him.
Meanwhile, in a petition to the Collector, Arjun Sampath, president of Hindu Makkal Katchi, demanded CB-CID investigation into the issue. The organisation also demanded a compensation of ₹25 lakh and government job for one of the family members of the deceased. Members of Akila Bharatha Hindu Maha Sabha also petitioned the SP demanding an inquiry into the issue.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath