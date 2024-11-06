Inordinate delay in completing Model Road projects irks motorists

The inordinate delay in completing the model road projects on three arterial roads in the city has caused significant inconvenience to motorists, pedestrians and traders who have urged the State Highways Department to expedite the work.

Erode is one of three Corporations designated as a “Model City” under the Tamil Nadu Sustainable Urban Development Project, funded by the World Bank, and three arterial roads—Gandhiji Road, E.V.N. Road, and E.M. Muthukumarasamy Road (Railway Station Road)—were chosen for development as “Model Roads”. The project includes constructing stormwater drains, installing shared underground utility ducts, and widening roads with paver blocks. In March 2022, the civic body allocated ₹23 crore to the Highways Department to execute the project, with work on E.V.N. Road beginning in October 2022 and the other two roads shortly after.

Although the project was scheduled to be completed within a year, delays in relocating transformers, underground cables, water pipelines, optic fibre, and telephone lines have extended the project into its third year. These roads host essential facilities, including government offices, banks, ATMs, textile markets, the railway station, hospitals, and a fish market, making them some of the busiest stretches in the city. Business operations have been disrupted due to incomplete drain works, while reduced road width and lack of parking space are causing daily traffic congestion.

A senior engineer from the Corporation explained that relocating underground electric cables has been a primary cause of delay, as power shutdowns are required but must be phased due to the number of critical facilities relying on uninterrupted electricity. “Shutdowns could not be scheduled frequently due to the Lok Sabha election and school exams,” he said. While 90% of the work is complete, drain closures, paver block installation, and final road formation remain pending.