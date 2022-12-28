ADVERTISEMENT

Innovative projects for agriculture launched at ICAR KVK

December 28, 2022 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A drone that is used to spray repellent on crops to keep wild animals from damaging crops was demonstrated on the KVK premises at Gobichettipalayam in Erode.

Three agricultural innovative projects, micro food processing unit, herbal treated fodder bank and drones for agriculture, were launched by the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) MYRADA here.

The projects were launched in coordination with Rotary Club of Gobichettipalayam on KVK premises at Gobichettipalayam by District Collector H. Krishnanunni in the presence of P. Alagesan, Senior Scientist and Head, ICAR KVK MYRADA, on Tuesday.

The Collector virtually inaugurated the micro food processing unit and herbal treated fodder bank projects at Kongahalli in Talavadi Block. Also, the Collector inaugurated the demonstration of innovative Herboliv+ for managing wild animals by using drone spraying technology. The repellant, sprayed through drone on crops, not only keeps wild animals from damaging crops, but also serves as a growth promoter thereby enhancing productivity.

The Collector emphasised on scaling up of these innovative technologies through Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs). He also distributed certificates to school and college students who underwent the training on good agricultural practices in paddy. 

Farmers were distributed with herbal treated fodder for feeding cattle in the lean season.

Mr. Alagesan highlighted the innovative projects carried out by KVK and pointed out the benefits of using drones in farming.

K. Shanmugasundaram, president of Rotary Club, Gobichettipalayam explained the role of Rotary Club in improving the livelihood of farmers and rural people.

G.V. Sudharshan, Project Chairman, explained about the efficiency of drone spraying by using the agriculture operations. As many as 78 farmers and students participated in the programme.

