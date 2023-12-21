Innovative minds ideate solutions to bolster start-up ecosystem in agricultural sector at TNAU, Coimbatore

December 21, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

An innovation competition in food and agriculture titled ‘Agri PitchFest 2023’ at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) on Wednesday witnessed young and talented minds ideating solutions that could strengthen the start-up ecosystem.

Organised by the School of Post Graduate Studies of TNAU and the E-YUVA Centre functioning in the Department of Plant Biotechnology with support from BIRAC (Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council), the event that was meant to expose innovative minds to prevailing challenges in food and agricultural sector and create an exposure to the start-up ecosystem attracted 30 student teams from constituent and affiliated colleges.

Innovative ideas articulated by 12 shortlisted teams included functional foods from coconut milk, bio packaging material from fruit and vegetable waste, eco-friendly soil nutrient management, and quality storage of food grains.

Student teams that presented the three best ideas: Rehumane (Agricultural College and Research Institute, Madurai), Molecular Maestros (Agricultural College and Research Institute, Coimbatore) and Biomilk pack innovators (Agricultural Engineering College and Research Institute, Coimbatore), were awarded cash prizes of ₹5,000, ₹3,000, and ₹2,000 respectively.

E-YUVA centre of TNAU basically helps UG, post graduate and post doctoral students to validate their novel ideas, N. Senthil, Dean, School of Post Graduate Studies (SPGS) and Director (Centre for Plant Molecular Biology and Biotechnology), said, while encouraging students to acquire entrepreneurial acumen. the TNAU extends support services for start-ups and agri business entrepreneurs through the Directorate of Agri Business Development (DABD) and Centre of Excellence in Biotechnology.

Addressing the participants, Senthil Ramesh Subramaniam, Executive Director, M/s. Grenera Nutrients (P) Ltd, Erode, mooted mobilisation of initial funds from banks or angel investors, for better visibility of their products.

