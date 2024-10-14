GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Innovations, multifaceted approach key to realise ‘Viksit Bharat’: IITH Director B.S. Murty

Published - October 14, 2024 08:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi awarding degree to a student at the 39th convocation ceremony of Bharathiar University, Coimbatore, on Monday.

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi awarding degree to a student at the 39th convocation ceremony of Bharathiar University, Coimbatore, on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Innovations, collaborations and a multifaceted approach are key ingredients in realising ‘Viksit Bharat’, said B.S. Murty, Director of Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH), at the 39th convocation of Bharathiar University, Coimbatore, held on Monday.

“As we strive towards the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’, a developed India, we must recognise that this journey cannot solely rely on advancements in one sector like computer science and engineering. It requires a multifaceted approach that embraces the contributions of various fields,” he said.

Tamil Nadu Governor and Chancellor R.N. Ravi initiated the graduation ceremony. He conferred degrees on 1,62,618 graduands in the presence of Pro Chancellor and Minister for Higher Education Govi Chezhiaan, and Convenor of Vice-Chancellor Committee K. Gopal, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Higher Education.

Those received degrees included two DSC graduands, 1,620 Ph.D. graduands, 279 M.Phil graduands, 1,172 postgraduate diploma graduands, 1,17,233 undergraduate graduands and 42,312 postgraduate graduands. As many as 298 students, who achieved first rank in their respective disciplines at the university level, received medals and certificates.

Mr. Gopal presented the report on academic achievements of the university. Members of the VC Committee F.X. Lovelina Little Flower, Ajeet Kumar Lal Mohan and C.A. Vasuki, Registrar in-charge Rupa Gunaseelan, members of the Syndicate, the Senate and Standing Committee on Academic Affairs and faculty were present.

