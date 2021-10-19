Innovation hub in college

Coimbatore

19 October 2021 23:53 IST

Hindustan College of Arts and Science has established Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Cell and Innovation Hub to train students to become entrepreneurs.

The IEDC-I would create more student entrepreneurs and the students would undergo training to convert ideas into commercial products. After the training, the students would pitch their ideas and those selected would get an opportunity to build a start up and scale up operations, the release said.

Advertising

Advertising